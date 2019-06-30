Nicolle Wallace: Warren And Harris Get 'Under Trump's Skin'

Nicolle Wallace has a way of reducing Trump to the tiny, worthless POS he is, and she did it on Friday in the best way possible: by comparing him to women who would leave him in the dust. She and Karine Jean-Pierre were discussing the Democratic debates, and how Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris emerged as the clear winners of each night. Either woman would absolutely wipe the floor with Trump in a debate, should he have the ovaries to face them (which, frankly, I doubt.) They are so out of his league, though, the notion is delicious to contemplate, and Wallace absolutely nailed WHY on her show on Friday.

WALLACE: So, Karine, I think both of those women speak to his psychological issues. Elizabeth Warren is that human being who is smarter asleep on Ambien than he is awake jacked up on coffee and Kamala Harris is just that woman that he couldn't even get to look at her. She's beautiful. She's brilliant. She's a bad-ass. She's stronger than him. She's tougher than him. She's smarter than him. She's just the kind of woman that would never turn her head and even know who he was as sort of a C-level reality TV figure.

JEAN-PIERRE: Wow, you just laid it out really well.

WALLACE: I accept everything Ashley Parker reports. And I think that's probably right. And I totally get why those two women get under his skin.

JEAN-PIERRE: Those two women won the debate this week. Warren won the first one and Kamala won the second one. It was really amazing to watch. You bring up really good points.