Oh, Look! RNC Paid That Completely Unrelated Gerrymandering Expert $2 Million

Mother Jones has this bombshell regarding the Supreme Court case on the inclusion of a citizenship question in the census:

According to Republican National Committee filings with the Federal Election Commission, from June 2009 until just weeks before his death last August, the GOP’s main political apparatus paid Hofeller just over $2 million for “legal and compliance” work. In fact, from Trump’s inauguration until July 2018, Hofeller was paid $422,000, in what appear to be regular monthly payments of $22,247.

As you may remember, after his death, Tom Hofeller’s estranged daughter found documents on his computer showing that he had written a legal rationale for adding the census question that was identical to one later presented by the Trump administration to prove the question was not being added for nakedly political reasons.

How funny! Because in the letter the Justice Department filed with the court Monday, attorneys said they knew of "no connection" between Hofeller’s writings and the legal rationale used for the census.

Hofeller just happened to write an unrelated memo for the Washington Free Beacon that was used as an excuse, and it's all just a weird coinky-dink of the variety that happens when Republicans lie, cheat, and steal their way to victory.

It's all very mysterious!