Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Pride! Parades In NYC, San Francisco, And Paris

Celebrations today commemorate 50 years since Stonewall. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

NBC News covers Pride Parades in New York City, San Francisco, and Paris.

Open thread below...


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.