Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

h/t Now This News

By this point, we're all totally familiar with Donald Trump's pretending to be smarter than he actually is. It's so comically transparent that the pathetic part is him thinking he's fooling anyone. The chance that he's ever even cracked open a novel, much less a Tom Wolfe novel, is zero.

But I don't want to talk about how stupid Trump is. I want to talk about how this intellectual laziness indicates so much more. Studies have shown that reading novels increases one's empathy and makes one a nicer person. In fact, you don't even have to read the books. Just being surrounded by books helps kids achieve higher EQ scores. Imagine that. Gold and fake marble columns aren't nearly as good for one's sense of humanity.

It also helps one's memory, even if it's degenerating from Adderall abuse. It improves focus and concentration. It expands one's vocabulary. I think we all agree that would be a refreshing change from what we've been subjected to for the last two years.

Wouldn't it be nice if the Trumps, rather than shoving off the belligerent Donald to a military academy and bribing the University of Pennsylvania to accept him for a middling college career, they just filled their home with books and encouraged their son to read novels?

