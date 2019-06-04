Winning Muslim Soccer Star Blocks Islamophobia

Mohammed Salah joined the Liverpool football club in 2017.

Representation makes a difference. Good News Network reports:

...there was an 18.9% drop in hate crimes in Liverpool’s home of Merseyside County after Salah was appointed to the team. The decrease in hate crimes was not recorded in any other county and the drop was not related to a decrease in overall crime.

The study goes on to show that anti-Muslim tweets from Liverpool fans were 53.2% lower than expected after Salah was appointed to the team compared to the fans of major English football clubs.

Finally, the Liverpool fan survey that was conducted by the lab showed that Salah’s place on the team has helped to familiarize the fanbase with Islam and encourage people to see the religion in a more positive light that is “compatible with British values”.