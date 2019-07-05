Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Junior Kimbrough

Make me a cake with corn liquor.
By Dale Merrill

It's my birthday today and one thing I gotta say is "I hear ya, Junior. I hear ya."

Did you know Junior didn't get a proper record deal until he was 62 years old? There's still hope for the racket I make yet.

What are you listening to tonight?


You Better Run: The Essential Junior Kimbrough
Artist: Junior Kimbrough

