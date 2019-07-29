Cops Pull Over Good Drivers To Give Out 79-Cent Drink Coupon

Tempe Arizona Police Public Relations? Read the room!
In an atmosphere of ICE raids and Black Lives Matter protests, the Tempe police have decided to reward good driving by pulling over competent drivers, and rewarding them with drink coupons from Circle K. (Reported value: less than 99 cents.)
Is Circle K going to pay my medical bills if I have a heart attack because a policeman pulled me over?
Not to mention, I've personally witnessed one car rear-end another because the driver was distracted by a policeman's flashing lights as the cops pulled over another driver. All for a drink coupon.
Fox-12 in Arizona conducted a poll regarding whether you would drive better if the cops pulled you over and thanked you for it.