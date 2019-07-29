Cops Pull Over Good Drivers To Give Out 79-Cent Drink Coupon

Tempe Arizona Police Public Relations? Read the room!

In an atmosphere of ICE raids and Black Lives Matter protests, the Tempe police have decided to reward good driving by pulling over competent drivers, and rewarding them with drink coupons from Circle K. (Reported value: less than 99 cents.)

Is Circle K going to pay my medical bills if I have a heart attack because a policeman pulled me over?

Not to mention, I've personally witnessed one car rear-end another because the driver was distracted by a policeman's flashing lights as the cops pulled over another driver. All for a drink coupon.

Fox-12 in Arizona conducted a poll regarding whether you would drive better if the cops pulled you over and thanked you for it.

Your poll tells the story. pic.twitter.com/1eRMYLVOQT — Frances Langum (@bluegal) July 29, 2019

I love getting pulled over and delayed for a gas station fountain drink coupon. I don't use my car to get anywhere important - usually I'm just meandering around aimlessly, thirsty as hell and wishing for a compliment. — 𝕔𝕠𝕠𝕝🏴‍☠️𝕕𝕒𝕕 (@RoeVWadeBoggs) July 29, 2019

This is not good policing. This is a propaganda campaign at the expense of our civil liberties. — Kevin 'Pass The ERA' Hayden (@LucSkyward) July 29, 2019

Oh good, cops are going to interrupt my day with a promotion I legally cannot ignore. Super fun. — 🍕 VITO 🍕 (@VitoGesualdi) July 29, 2019