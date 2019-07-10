Howard Kurtz Attacks Rapinoe For 'Tarring' World Cup Victory

Howard Kurtz used to be a respected member of the Beltway media when he wrote for the Washington Post and had a program on CNN every Sunday.

Since he's been hired by Roger Ailes, he has embraced being a member of the conservative attack dog posse that rules on the Fox News and Fox business networks.

Just the other day he helped hype Mollie Hemingway's (the female version of Pete Hegseth) new book that smears Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman brave enough to stand up to Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing.

And this morning as New York City was celebrating the United States Women's Soccer Team with a parade in their honor, Kurtz was there to attack and demean Megan Rapinoe, the MVP of the entire World Cup.

She dared to use her constitutional right to speak out against a presidency that she finds abhorrent, because they exclude and attack LGBTQ rights and single out people of color in their xenophobic policies.

During the morning's America's Newsroom co-host Sandra Smith cued up the parade in NYC and brought up Rapinoe's comments that she would refuse to go to the White House if invited.

Fox News then played a video of her appearing on CNN and criticizing the Trump administration.

Smith then turned it over to Howie Kurtz and he opened by saying, "With her divisive approach to just about everything."

See, Trump isn't divisive at all, it's Megan Rapinoe! And even if Trump is, it's up to Rapinoe to unify the country and not the president.

Kurtz then morphed into a cranky old white man attacking a young, energetic female athlete.

“I think it's great. It had the potential to be this wonderful unifying moment for the country that the US Women's Soccer team played so well and captured that World Cup," he said. BUT?

"But she has just been constantly giving interviews dissing Donald Trump, dissing the White House, dissing the national anthem. I think that is a shame. She is happy to accept an invitation to go on the Hill from AOC, but really attacking the president...”

How dare she!!!

Howard Kurtz actually defended Donald Trump's horrible treatment of the gay community by using the appointment of the highly controversy and moronic Richard Grenell, an openly gay super Trump supporter, as ambassador to Germany.

That kind of an excuse usually comes from a racist, who claims he dated a black girl once, so he can't be a racist.

Cohost Bill Hemmer acted confused - not understanding what other policy differences are angering Megan outside of equal pay.

Kurtz continued, "She is very liberal, and she can’t stand this president and she is using the platform, I’m sorry to say this, but to mar or spoil or tar what could have been a great unifying moment.”

Guy Benson joined in and mansplained what is and what is not appropriate behavior for a female athlete of Rapinoe's statute.

They also claimed she could be speaking out to make money. Egads.

Anyone with eyes and a brain can see the only people that Rapinoe has offended are Fox News suck-ups and Trump supporters. And she doesn't appear fazed by the whining of Howie Kurtz: