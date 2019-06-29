Megan Rapinoe Accepts AOC's Invitation For A Tour Of The House

Megan Rapinoe is one of the stars of the U.S. women's national soccer team and has been for over a decade. On the biggest stage, the World Cup, she hasn't shied away from saying exactly what she thinks, be it about gay athletes, equal pay for men's and women's national soccer players, or even Donald Trump.

Source: Yahoo

Megan Rapinoe has made her feelings about President Donald Trump very clear throughout the World Cup this summer — and has repeatedly said that she has no interest in visiting the White House after the tournament.

Rapinoe, it appears, will still be making the trip to Washington D.C.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invited Rapinoe and the USWNT to tour the House of Representatives shortly after their 2-1 win against France in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Rapinoe quickly accepted.

Rapinoe has been involved in a cross-Atlantic feud with Trump throughout the World Cup. First, she garnered criticism for not singing the national anthem ahead of games — a practice that’s nothing new to the 33-year-old, who has said that the “Star Spangled Banner” is a “somber moment” for a “peaceful protest” of inequality and injustice throughout the United States.

An old video surfaced last week, too, which featured Rapinoe saying, “I’m not going to the f---ing White House,” if they were to win the World Cup. That didn’t sit well with Trump, who — after mistakingly thinking that the comments were new — tweeted at Rapinoe multiple times, keeping their feud alive.