Judge Banishes Roger Stone From Social Media

Above, from January: Roger Stone Greeted With Shouts Of 'Lock Him Up!' After Release On Bail

And once again, Amy Berman Jackson has had it. Wapo:

A federal judge on Tuesday barred Roger Stone from communicating through Instagram, Twitter or Facebook until after his trial after months of social media postings that the judge said violated a gag order she had imposed to prevent prejudicing potential jurors. The new order says Stone cannot post anything to the social media sites, expanding on the previous gag order that banned his discussing his case or its participants in the media or public settings... Jackson did not say how she would enforce the tighter order, but said she could hold a hearing to find Stone in contempt of court later, possibly after his trial.

NEW: Here’s the full Judge Jackson order on Roger Stone’s social media usage restrictions. pic.twitter.com/GN511NJqqZ — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) July 16, 2019

It turns out Stone was texting Buzzfeed about his case, specifically, about Michael Cohen's testimony.

The judge asks if Stone sent a text message to BuzzFeed News (full disclosure: it was to me) saying Michael Cohen's testimony to Congress was not true. The judge hands Stone's lawyer this article: https://t.co/5KwYPOzQTU Rogow says Stone tells him he got his lawyer's permission — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 16, 2019

Like the rest of Trump's circle, Stone clearly doesn't think rules apply to him.

Who’d be surprised if it turns out Stone and Manafort held the keys to the Trump-Assange-WikiLeaks-Putin conspiracy against the United States and our democracy — and that it’s Trump’s dangling of future pardons that kept those keys from turning? Not me.https://t.co/ChgZnnDOW7 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 16, 2019

it's a really good thing that Roger Stone is just a wealthy white man repeatedly and flagrantly ignoring a judge's court orders, and not, say, a black man selling loose cigarettes on a street corner, because there are serious consequences for that — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 16, 2019

Lock him up.