Judge Banishes Roger Stone From Social Media

Above, from January: Roger Stone Greeted With Shouts Of 'Lock Him Up!' After Release On Bail
And once again, Amy Berman Jackson has had it. Wapo:
A federal judge on Tuesday barred Roger Stone from communicating through Instagram, Twitter or Facebook until after his trial after months of social media postings that the judge said violated a gag order she had imposed to prevent prejudicing potential jurors.
The new order says Stone cannot post anything to the social media sites, expanding on the previous gag order that banned his discussing his case or its participants in the media or public settings...
Jackson did not say how she would enforce the tighter order, but said she could hold a hearing to find Stone in contempt of court later, possibly after his trial.
It turns out Stone was texting Buzzfeed about his case, specifically, about Michael Cohen's testimony.
Like the rest of Trump's circle, Stone clearly doesn't think rules apply to him.
Lock him up.