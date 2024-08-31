Feckless Blowhard Delivers Brutal Self-Own At Moms For Liberty Event

As Kamala Harris gains momentum, Donald J. Trump continues his old playbook of using personal attacks to demean his opponent. At the annual event for Moms For Liberty, a conservative book banning, school board infiltrating group of Karens with their own set of scandals, the felonious former President droned on about his opponent while looking tired and sweaty.

The problem here, well, one of them, is that Trump doesn't seem to be aware that Biden is the current President and the felon is the one "we just had."

“I think she (Harris) would’ve been better off if she just did interviews, even if they weren’t great it would have been better … because now everyone’s watching and now we see, she’s defective,” Trump said about Harris's CNN interview which resulted in the network nearly doubling Trump's ratings for his last interview with CNN.

So, he went with "defective" because he's out of material.

“She’s a defective person," Trump added. “And we don’t need another defective person as president of the United States. We just had that."

We know he was trying to take a jab at President Joe Biden, but he broke the irony meter. He does that a lot! He, not Biden, is the former President. Words are hard.

He’s talking to himself about himself. https://t.co/Bq9JhIP8Iu — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 31, 2024

This dummy doesn’t even understand the English language. He was the president Americans “just had” smh https://t.co/CrPBrUUhZq — Melanie (@MellieLangie) August 31, 2024

I love how much of a self-own this is and neither Trump nor any of his fans are smart enough to realize it.



I'm not sure they have the object-permanence to be able to understand it, even if it were explained to them. https://t.co/BqR6Q9h5Rx — Little Blue Username Change 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@littlebluena) August 31, 2024

He’s simple saying, “Because I was the best defective President, there will never be anyone more defective than me.” https://t.co/qRAXkTLwZS — linda drake (@lindadrakequack) August 31, 2024

That’s why we aren’t voting for you. https://t.co/Yj71s3AURF — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) August 31, 2024

Speaking of defective, this is how the event concluded:

Look at Donald. He's doing his little fisty dance. How cute.

Maybe he should try to mix it up a bit. Perhaps he shouldn't do the fist-fucking dance and, instead, learn how to move.