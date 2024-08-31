The Felon's Latest Take On The 'Power' Of The Presidency Is A 5 Alarm Fire

Well, this isn't how it's supposed to work, but thanks to the Supreme Court, Donald J. Trump thinks he can do "everything" as President. Though, Donald has always felt that the presidency afforded him unlimited power. And even though he was fired after his 4-year term in office, , he still believes he's beyond reproach.

Trump had a sit-down with Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, the conservative cultish censorship group, and falsely spoke of the powers of the presidency.

“Well, you can do everything," the felon said. "The President has such power. It does. Such power.”

That didn't go over well.

Felon 45 is referring to his crime sprees. https://t.co/SttVfYq9Pf — Debby Williams 🪷💙 (@dwilliams1210) August 31, 2024

Well, that should be in an ad. https://t.co/2Tnxat8TMW — Sir Humphrey 🇺🇦 (@bdquinn) August 31, 2024

You might wanna think long and hard about putting this maniac back in charge. https://t.co/5ViLVKxO7B — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 31, 2024

This sounds like the Access Hollywood brag about abusing women without consequences.https://t.co/pZU7J6pUSp — Xric X (@culdesacfan) August 31, 2024

This has dictator signs flashing all over it. https://t.co/O10f7Sye7H — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) August 31, 2024

I'm waiting for the Harris campaign to jump all over this one. The New York Times might report on it, headlined "Trump Uses Dictatorial Language. Why That's Bad For Kamala!" Or Politico.