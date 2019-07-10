Politics
Kimmel Celebrates: Trump Can't Block Anyone On Twitter

Wow, the courts decided Trump's Twitter Account was public information. Too bad Donnie you can't block anyone.
By Frances Langum

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump's Twitter woes:

KIMMEL: “But the world’s most famous cyber bully, Donald Trump suffered a back step. He has to open his account to everyone. It’s historic, because this is the first time a federal court has ever ruled that a president’s skin is legally too thin. Trump, as you probably know, has blocked a lot of accounts, including Stephen King, Chrissy Teigen and Rosie O’Donnell. A spokesman said they’re disappointed in the decision and exploring possible next steps. That seems like a good use of time. Maybe he can get the crowd at his next rally to shout “Block her up.”

