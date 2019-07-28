Meghan McCain Opines That Trump's Race-Baiting Is 'Not A Winning Narrative'

What's that saying about people and glass houses? Meghan McCain, daughter of the late John McCain and co-host of ABC's The View has been outspoken lately about Trump's open racism and her party's cowardice in refusing to call it out, but as we've discussed here, she's also part of the ongoing Republican rebranding effort by never-Trumpers, who will do their best to pretend that this out and proud, openly racist administration is shoveled to the dustbin of history and never spoken about again once we're finally free of this scourge on our country, and she was also happy to work for a network that openly thrived on birtherism and continues to stoke racial tensions in America if it benefits Republicans.

And for all of the praise heaped on her father, he was more than happy to pick the race-baiting Sarah Palin for a running mate, and neither she or her father have apparently been bothered enough by their party's long history of stoking racial resentment to win votes to change party affiliations, so cry me a river when listening to her complain about whether it's a "winning narrative" or not to have someone who is just openly racist and proud of it sitting in the White House: