Meghan McCain Calls Out GOP Cowardice Re Trump's Racism

Trump sent shock waves throughout the country after tweeting this racism:

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

This is as racist as it gets and is especially disgusting since it is coming out of the mouth of a so-called United States president and not the Northeastern leader of the KKK.

Meghan McCain was equally appalled and unloaded on Republicans during today's "The View."

The discussion took place after Sen. Lindsey Graham backed up Trump with an equally despicable Joseph McCarthyesque rant against those same four congresswomen.

And Lindsey Graham's sophistry really hurt Meghan McCain who is very close to the South Carolina Senator.

McCain said, “It’s deeply xenophobic and racist on a lot of different levels."

"My sister was not born in this country, okay? My sister wasn’t born here, she’s as American in every way as I am and everybody else," she said.

"She also has been subjected to many racist political campaigns, which by the way, Lindsey Graham, you were present for. I remember seeing you there when it happened, so seeing that on ‘Fox & Friends’ was particularly, particularly hurtful.”

John McCain's campaign for the Republican nomination in 2000 was marred by Republican ratf**king in Graham's state of South Carolina: "fliers, e-mails and push polls surfaced alleging that Arizona Senator John McCain had fathered an African-American daughter out of wedlock. He actually had adopted a girl from Bangladesh."

The View also aired video of Sen. Graham telling Fox News before the 2016 election that Trump was a race-baiter, alongside this morning's video of Graham defending Trump's racism.

Meghan described Trump's words as using, "all these old racist dog whistles that have plagued this country for so long.”

McCain was upset and said it can't be only her and Geraldo Rivera speaking out against it.

“Somebody else has to come out against this. I’m serious, it is very petrifying that there is not one sitting member of Congress to come out against this on my side. It’s humiliating for me to be on TV right now.” she said.

Meghan called the cowardice from Republican politicians across the country for not speaking out "embarrassing" and said again, "It’s deeply cowardly.”

I agree totally.