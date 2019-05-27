Meghan McCain: The Canary In The Republican Party Coal Mine

During one of last week's "The View" shows, Meghan McCain asked Whoopi Goldberg about her experience lobbying on behalf of AIDS patients on Capitol Hill, and particularly her willingness to talk to people of both political parties.

Meghan wanted to know what happened to that willingness to work together?

Whoopi said she focused on the people she was trying to help rather than the politics of the person she was talking too. She also mentioned that she uses humor to stay out of mentally dark places.

Kudos to Joy Behar for calling out Meghan's false equivalence and pointing to Mitch McConnell's obstruction of Barack Obama as a sure sign that the destruction of bi-partisanship isn't a "both sides" thing.

But Meghan McCain told Joy that her saying that in that way "makes me not want to have a conversation with you."

Oh geez, Meghan. Who is shutting down bipartisanship now?

Meghan's whine about bipartisanship includes a threat that she, like Trump, will take her ball and go home unless everyone else utterly forgets what her party has been and what she personally has defended.

Not gonna happen, Ms. McCain.

As I have predicted: Meghan McCain is slightly ahead of the curve on this, but she and the rest of the Republican base are about to insist on a rebranding of the Republican Party.

As Donald Trump continues to fail, these Republicans will morph into beings who have never heard of Donald Trump, and just want to be "independents" until a Democrat is elected to clean up their mess. Then they'll scream bloody murder about how that same Democrat is violating their precious Constitution by existing. Me from earlier this year:

OF COURSE they're going to rebrand after Trump fails. It's what they ALWAYS do. The question remains whether we allow the beltway media to enable a Republican rebranding. Especially watch for mentions of the word "Trumpism." There is no such thing. It's Republicans. Republican voters, Republican policies, Republican enablers in Congress and the media.

Republicans cashed their rebranding check with Bush and the Tea Party. It's up to us to prevent them from trying it again.

If we don't? Watch for Meghan McCain's party to get elected again. They'll then lie us into another Mideast war, promote another white nationalist White House, and push another Grand Bargain to take away healthcare and retirement from millions of us. Because that is what the Republican Party does.

There is no rebranding after Trump. None.

The hashtag is #BurnTheLifeboats.