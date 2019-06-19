Meghan McCain: Lindsey Graham 'Kissed The Ring' For Trump

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain had a heated exchange on The View, but what stood out for me was John McCain's daughter utter revulsion by the actions of someone she considered an uncle, Sen. Lindsey Graham and his submission to Trump.

The entire panel discussed Trump's Orlando rally or as Digby calls it, "his 2016 reunion tour," and Meghan McCain focused on Senators Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham, who were sitting in the audience.

Trump jabbed Sen. Graham by saying his support in South Carolina was lukewarm until he began supporting Trump.

Meghan said that Trump, "was negging Lindsey Graham last night."

"You have to show up at the rally and you have to kiss the ring," she said. Meghan continued, "It was just a weird thing for me to watch, as all of you can probably understand."

Sunny Hostin said Sen. Graham 'Has sold his soul."

McCain said. “Like the transformation is complete. That’s what I thought last night, the political transformation is complete."

Then McCain and Joy Behar got into it. McCain said the reason why Trump has supporters is because they hate the same things.

Behar asked, "Who do they hate?"

McCain got angry, "You know what, Joy, I come here every day open-minded trying to explain it, and it’s not a fun job for me,----I know you’re angry Trump is president.”

“Being the sacrificial Republican every day,” she said. “I’m just trying to — don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I’m paid to do this, okay? Don’t feel bad for me.”

Whoopie broke up the spat, but as the clip ended, Meghan said the two call each other bitches all the time.