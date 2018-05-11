Meghan McCain Remains Positive Despite The 'Nothing Burgers' Attacking Her Father

On The View today, John McCain's daughter and co-host of the show, Meghan McCain, took a much more measured and hopeful response to the awful things being said about her father.

“First, I just want to say is don’t feel bad for me or my family, we’re really strong. There’s so much more love and prayer and amazing energy being generated towards us than anything negative at all, and I feel so blessed. My dad’s actually doing really well right now, and I believe in the power of prayer, and I think it’s helping. So I want to thank the positivity of people with that.”

"Since my dad has been diagnosed the past, almost a year, July 19 — I really feel like I understand the meaning of life, and it is not how you die. It’s how you live.”

Her only response to the vile comment was:

"I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in when that would be acceptable and you can come to work the next day and still have a job. That’s all I have to say about it.”

These kinds of attacks are what Trump does everyday. I'm only surprised Kelly Sadler didn't get a promotion.

Responding to Fox News' ingrate, Obama birther Gen. Thomas McInerney's callous "songbird" remark, Meghan said, "it was a hard day yesterday but I get to come into work with women I generally have such affection for..."

"My father’s legacy is going to be talked about for hundreds and hundreds of years. These people? Nothing burgers.”

McInerney was "let go" by Fox News today.