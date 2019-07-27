Echidne of the Snakes: Will your vote count in 2020? Will it be counted?

An Earth-Bound Misfit: Is free speech only for pool boys now?

Infidel753: How will sports handle its own transition issues?

Stinque: Which is the historical norm and which is the aberration?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I believe in states’ rights." (Ronald Reagan, August 3, 1980)

