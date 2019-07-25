Samantha Bee Recaps The Mueller Hearings

Samantha Bee reviewed the Mueller Hearings on Wednesday night:

SAMANTHA BEE: It’s Mueller time, so crack open a can of that sweet, sweet congressional procedure juice and chug it down your face hole until you’re drunk on democratic norms, you party animals! Oh, it’s going to be a total rager — of carefully worded legal questioning.

...Mueller's testimony was like watching depressed paint dry which is unfortunate for Democrats who want impeachment because their party as a whole isn't quite sold on the concept. ...Who can forget the Democratic Party slogan: "Someone should do something but let's wait and see if it's okay. Oh, wait, too late. Oh, sh*t."

It was also Republicans' last chance to convince their base that up is down, black is white, lizard people faked the moon landing, and Donald Trump did nothing wrong.