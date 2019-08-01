George Will's Amazingly Stupid Question: 'When Did We Elect A President Defined By Anger?'

For some reason I cannot fathom, MSNBC brings George Will on to be the token scolding conservative on some of its shows. I used to really like listening to him in high school and college. Either my taste has improved, or his commentary has become more surly, judgmental, and condescending. In any case, he appeared on Stephanie Ruhle's show today to discuss tonight's debate, and she asked him what he'd like to hear in tonight's debate.
RUHLE: Two years ago?
(laughter on the panel)
WILL: I don't think so. Someone who is defined by a constant, unrelieved, florid disapproval. You might be right, that 2016 was the first time since Andrew Jackson, but that was a long interval between angry people.
Where has Will been since 2015? Does he suffer from selective amnesia? Selective obtuseness? He's not a stupid man, I know this. Is he trying here to frame the Democrats as potentially angrier than TRUMP was in 2016? It is confounding to me, astonishing that he would be asking this.
Either he cannot remember the campaign Trump ran in 2016, in which case he doesn't belong on TV as a serious pundit.
Or, he remembers it just fine, but wouldn't categorize Trump or the campaign he ran as "angry" — the campaign that called Mexicans rapists, brushed off sexual assault as "locker-room talk" and stalked his much tinier opponent across the debate stage. And in THAT case, he also doesn't belong on TV as a serious pundit, either.
He belongs on Fox News.
Like I said. Not a serious pundit.