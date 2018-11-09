Stephanie Ruhle Puts AFP Hack Into The Corner With One Simple Question

In a discussion about the Georgia vote recount, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle asked a simple question of Tim Phillips, from Americans For Prosperity.

"Why wouldn't Kemp recuse himself?" she said.

Phillips started to hedge.

"Hold on, do you think Brian Kemp should recuse himself?"

"I don't have an opinion on it."

"Yes, you do. Come on, now. You think I invited you here to have no opinion, try again."

More word salad, more obfuscation.

Finally, Ruhle puts it simply: "If it was the reverse, if Stacey Abrams was secretary of state and didn't recuse herself?"

"I just said I think it's better for most to step away. "

More garble. Then we pivot to "it's not rigged," meaning the Georgia election.

Tim, honey, it's as plain as the nose of your well-browned nose. Of course it was fixed. But as we know, Republicans don't really care for democracy.