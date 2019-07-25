We Get A Preview Of How The Media Plans To Treat Impeachment

Despite what the media is telling us, yesterday's Mueller hearings had a powerful impact. And here's just one:

The most rabid Trumpist I know asked to talk with me. I was surprised. We've always avoided politics. This time he asked me point blank if I consider Mr. Trump a "criminal". When I answered "absolutely", he looked at me and said, "Oh my God. How could I have been such a fool?" — S. A. Carlyle (@SACarlyle2) July 25, 2019

How many moments like this are happening all over America today?

Media critic Eric Boehlert knows that the media isn't up to the job, writing:

I’m in favor of impeachment but I have to say everyone got a preview of how DC press, following Trump’s lead, would treat an inquiry like that — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 25, 2019

What has the media learned from their disastrous coverage of the 2016 election? Not much, unfortunately.

Media Guide for Investigators: "For an investigative report to be true, it can't just be well drafted and sourced. It must be retold forcefully through bright teeth by a man who bangs his shoe on the table." — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 25, 2019

How come none of the TV critics (aka WH media), didn't provide reviews of Gohmert, Gym, Collins etc..they were like Nic Cage on speed in a low budget film with an incomprehensible plot. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) July 25, 2019

How many headlines or major coverage are we seeing this morning on this -- which is kind of a big deal?

Mueller warns that Russia remains a threat to 2020 election, says 'many more countries' developing such capabilities https://t.co/ESxZqKDUeL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 24, 2019

Or this, which we should all be screaming about? This is a flashing red light:

On the same day Mueller warned Russia is interfering in the 2020 election “as we sit here” & that accepting foreign assistance has become the “new normal”, Senate GOP blocked two election security bills, including one requiring campaigns inform FBI of offers of foreign help.

— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 25, 2019

If you watched the hearing, you heard the insinuations that Mueller's team was packed with Democratic partisans -- but you didn't hear many reporters talking about this:

William Barr’s donations to Senate Republicans spiked just before they confirmed him as attorney general https://t.co/ZAoEplPYCw via @qz — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 25, 2019

Instead, they're talking about Mueller's inability to dominate the screen with his acting abilities!

Watch this clip



It encapsulates everything wrong w/the media @TerryMoran, a "straight news" reporter, declares: "Impeachment is over" because it'll "lose with the American public"



He then repeats an insane GOP conspiracy theory about Mueller



This is "objective" journalism pic.twitter.com/83mfCrXH0R — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 24, 2019

There’s some irony that Mueller’s indictments on Russian disinformation uncovered that one of their favorite “storylines” in 2016 — which the media ran with — was how HRC was frail and in bad health and not up to the task.



He’s thanked by having the same narrative turned on him. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 25, 2019

MUELLER: Here is a mountain of evidence laid out in painstaking detail showing how the President committed crimes then committed more crimes trying to cover those crimes and obviously should be impeached.



THE ENTIRE US MEDIA: But how did it look on TELEVISION? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) July 24, 2019

Dear media,



Republican theatrics are NOT the story.



Mueller’s mild manner is NOT the story.



The dipshit hot take from the racist website is NOT the story.



THE PRESIDENT COMMITTING A FELONY IS THE FUCKING STORY. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) July 24, 2019

Too many in media believed Barr before reading the report and made judgments about the Mueller hearing when he didn't enter like a professional wrestler. Is it any wonder why we have Trump? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 24, 2019

look who showed up in fox & friends' celebratory clip reel of media calling the mueller hearings "a disaster" pic.twitter.com/SkEJtC2QCi — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 25, 2019

Mueller: You elected a criminal guilty of treason as President



Republicans: ****Lalalaalaa**** Can’t hear you****Lalalalalal****



Media: Mueller wasnt like Jack Nicholson in Top Gun. Big fail for Democrats — NoChillMood (@ritaag) July 25, 2019

Mueller: We did not exonerate Trump because of ALL THIS EVIDENCE WE FOUND.



Media: Yawn. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) July 24, 2019

Don't be discouraged. They're wrong.