AOC Pwns Barstool Sports Creator For Threatening Employees Over Unionizing

Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool Sports, threatened he would fire all his employees if they responded to Rafi Letzter's invitation to help them to organize a union, causing a major kerfuffle online.

This all started from his response to news that The Ringer had unionized.

Heard @ringer employees want to unionize. Little refresher how I feel about unions. Gawker Writers Vote To Unionize https://t.co/bRWpluAqw1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 12, 2019

Then came this tweet calling everyone who are in unions "pussies."

"Unions are for pussies. At least in our world." - @stoolpresidente — Barstool Radio (@BarstoolRadio) August 12, 2019

What a moronic tweet since most of the sports and athletes they cover are heavily unionized.

And then he threatened the employees.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of @barstoolsports, just threatened his employees with illegal termination on Twitter. But if you check out his previous arrest record, it's not that surprising. https://t.co/06ANgPv9aG pic.twitter.com/ZMcmlpkD9b — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 13, 2019

As Deadpin observes, "This was a predictable shtick from the guy who sold MAGA hats and yuks it up with Tucker Carlson, but what was actually disheartening was the sight of his employees nosing their boss’s butt."

Many of those in charge of Barstool used typical anti-union rhetoric to defend Portnoy.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the rescue!

If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.”



ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions.



See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019

Bosses don’t wield all the power. Workers have plenty - yet many don’t know it!



Study up &search the history of labor rights in America.



School doesn’t teach the history of the US labor mvmt,but we have weekends bc of it. & We risk losing rights if we forget how we earned them. https://t.co/Hla7r4grwi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019

Portnoy's lame-ass response was to want to debate her.

There is nothing to debate. He's an a-hole who threatened his employees. If anything he should be terminated.

Like clockwork, Chump Jr. had to jump into the topic because it's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and he felt a little lonely.

Picking a fight with @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports is probably the biggest mistake @AOC has ever made on Twitter. https://t.co/hp7gF2DECc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

Of course, the idiot replied.