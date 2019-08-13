AOC Pwns Barstool Sports Creator For Threatening Employees Over Unionizing

Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool Sports, threatened he would fire all his employees if they responded to Rafi Letzter's invitation to help them to organize a union, causing a major kerfuffle online.
This all started from his response to news that The Ringer had unionized.
Then came this tweet calling everyone who are in unions "pussies."
What a moronic tweet since most of the sports and athletes they cover are heavily unionized.
And then he threatened the employees.
As Deadpin observes, "This was a predictable shtick from the guy who sold MAGA hats and yuks it up with Tucker Carlson, but what was actually disheartening was the sight of his employees nosing their boss’s butt."
Many of those in charge of Barstool used typical anti-union rhetoric to defend Portnoy.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the rescue!
Portnoy's lame-ass response was to want to debate her.
There is nothing to debate. He's an a-hole who threatened his employees. If anything he should be terminated.
Like clockwork, Chump Jr. had to jump into the topic because it's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and he felt a little lonely.
Of course, the idiot replied.