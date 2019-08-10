Bill Maher: Trump Is A Whiny Little B**ch

On HBO's Real-Time, host Bill Maher opened up his program with a blistering monologue against Donald Trump's behavior after America survived two mass shooting massacres.

"What a shitty week. Poor El Paso and Dayton, still reeling from two disasters, a mass shooting and a Trump visit."

Maher continued, "After the massacres, he attacked the media, Obama, Google, Sherrod Brown, the Mayor of Dayton, Beto, California, Sleepy Joe, he's the only president who thinks being the consoler in chief means YOU console HIM." Maher let that sink in, then concluded with the evergreen, "And also he's a whiny little b*tch."

"Stay out of hospitals," he begged. "These poor people. Imagine waking up from surgery. Standing over you is this grinning, gaseous blob and his scowling trophy wife. People are like, I must have died and gone to hell."

Then Maher took it to the Hill. "Gun violence has paralyzed 535 people in this country this year. They're called the United States Congress..."

After scolding his audience for not getting that last joke fast enough, he went right into skewering the American public as a whole. "Americans have made clear they will endure school shootings they will endure church shootings, but they draw the line shopping trips to Walmart."

Maher said that as much as the El Paso shooter wanted to make sure people thought he got his ideas all by himself, Trump gets a 'story by credit' for his manifesto.

Trump really does make every single emergency worse.