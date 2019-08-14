C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Can

Blending together psych, free jazz, world music, the Velvet Underground and many other experiment musical influences, Cologne, Germany's Can recorded an album titled Prepared to Meet Thy Pnoom in 1968, that no label agreed to release at the time. In the late spring of 1969, the band went back into the studio to make something that, to them at least, would be deemed more accessible. The result was the group's debut LP Monster Movie, which was released 50 years ago this month

Dabbling heavy in improvisation, experimentation, audio manipulation and editing, the album was not something that was going to race to the top of the pop charts then (or even now, really) but it is the major touchstone and an absolute classic to reference to when discussing the style of music that is known as Krautrock.

