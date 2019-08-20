Home
Entertainment
8/20/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
The Daily Show Presents 'Don-Splaining'
The truly insane things Trump says, like "windmill noise causes cancer." (He's gotta go.) Open thread.
By
Frances Langum
Thank you, Daily Show.
Open thread below...
