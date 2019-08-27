Deutsche Bank, Capital One Ordered To Confirm Today Whether They Have Trump's Tax Returns

Two major banks have until 4pm EST to tell a New York court whether they have Trump's tax returns, CNN's Alysin Camerota said.

"If they refuse to answer, both banks will have some explaining to do."

"The judges set this 4 p.m. deadline," Sara Murray said.

"They need to inform the court whether they have Trump's tax returns after what were bizarre oral arguments on Friday. On Friday, before this panel of judges, Deutsche Bank and Capital One refused to say whether they had President Trump's tax returns. They cited contractual obligations. Now, this is a small fight in what is of course a bigger fight, and the bigger fight is Democratic lawmakers that are trying to get their hands on President Trump's financial records.

"The Democrats say this is all for legislative purposes. We need to know if we should be making different kind of laws based on what we don't know about the president's finances. The lawyers say they are trying to pay law enforcement, they are trying to play cop and running outside of their lanes. The judges need to know do the banks have the president's tax returns. As they're proceeding, we should get that answer by 4:00 today. "

"Do you have them, not will you give them to us. Very, very small steps," John Berman said.