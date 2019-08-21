Politics
Getting Tough On...The Prime Minister Of Denmark

As Anderson Cooper says, if you can't get tough on the NRA...
By Tengrain
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
"If Oliver Wendell Douglas Could Buy Green Acres, then why can’t I buy Greenland?”

Our Stable Genius was being serious, as it turns out, about wanting to buy the world’s largest island. But now that it is out of the question, Prznint McDeals is calling off his visit to Denmark (and puns and references to Hamhock, Price of Denmark are hence off-limits).

The upside? Maybe foreign leaders can keep the Orange Menace away by proclaiming that they are not for sale, either. Just a thought.

Editor's update (Frances Langum): Is it because he doesn't want to stand next to a smarter, saner, thinner woman leader?

Or because he doesn't want Obama to show up with a better crowd size?


