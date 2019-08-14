It's Time For Back To School Feel Good Vids And Pics!

This is the best thing you'll see today ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nMc0xgPkK4
— Akki (@akkitwts) August 14, 2019
It’s happening... preschool. 😢🤗👦🏻👦🏻 #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/JI3G4uqRS7
— Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) August 14, 2019
my boy 1st day back to school.. always daddy’s baby boy i love you forever🐐🐼♥️ pic.twitter.com/abwgLsONvM
— Japan Gucc🇯🇵 (@ItsGucc) August 14, 2019
The yearly tradition lives with @Coach_HunterH his @WTAMUFootball team and his coaching staff out welcoming kids back to school! This is awesome @CanyonAthDept #LSCfb @CoachBrown_WT @CoachFree1906 @CBassett_80 pic.twitter.com/7HWO4Y7ZUN
— Kale Steed (@KaleSteed) August 14, 2019
Thanks @kaaauthor for this wonderful quote from Wishtree. I loved it so much, I had to put it on my back to school bulletin board! Can’t wait to welcome my students to room 10 next week! #OSD135 #Libertypatriots pic.twitter.com/232DE269f0
— Miss Mcloughlin (@MissMacsClass23) August 13, 2019
So proud of her she has finally finished her last chemo treatment, she is so strong and I’m so excited knowing that she is going back to school tomorrow 🎗💘🔔 pic.twitter.com/wIZhe1n1Fd
— Samara (@samara_gandara) August 14, 2019
Open thread below...