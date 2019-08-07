Joy Reid Calls Out Maggie Haberman; Who Published Clinton Donors Again?

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro tweeted a list of people in his district who donated the maximum allowable contribution to President Putinpoodle's 2020 campaign. This is information that is already public. Anyone with a Google machine or a library can get this information. Rep. Castro simply tweeted the information so that people would be able to have it. You know, just in case they wanted to use it in their money-spending decisions.
Cue the all-access Princess of the Fourth Estate, Maggie Haberman going weak at the knees, a tear-drop forming in the corner of her eye, her lip quivering in a determined and protective grimace, her tiny, delicate, smooth-skinned hand forming a fist at her curvaceous, yet fat-free hip... (Sorry. Channeling Maureen But-My-Dad-Was-A-Police-Officer Dowd for a sec.)
Okay, maybe my description of her is over the top. But maybe so is her calling this "dangerous." In fact, maybe she's even being a f*cking hypocrite.
Maybe? No, definitely. Here comes Joy Reid to set the record straight.
Oh, now, Maggie is being ATTACKED I TELL YOU and, she must put Joy IN HER PLACE!
Joy stands her solid ground. Princess Maggathah feigns innocence and ignorance.
In rides Grant Stern on his horse, shoring up Joy's argument and ripping off Fair Maggathah's veil of righteousness:
And, here is a twitter user asking the question we all honestly don't really care to know the answer to: