Willie Geist's Pearls Clutched Over Trump Donor Outing

How DARE you, sir!

Willie Geist thinks Joaquin Castro crossed a line by publishing on Twitter the names of his constituents who donated the maximum allowed by law to the Trump campaign.

@WillieGeist is waaay more concerned about Trump donors who might be harassed vs the fact that those donors are funding racist ads.



Bravo @JoaquinCastrotx - perfectly framing the argument re: releasing public Trump donor info.#MorningJoe — LilYellowGirl (@lilyellowgirl) August 7, 2019

Trump has used some of those donations to purchase over 2000 facebook ads using the term "invasion" regarding Hispanic migration. And that's not all. Kudos to Joaquin Castro for keeping the interview on topic:

REP JOAQUIN CASTRO: I've heard so many stories from folks the last few years, but in particular the last few months as his campaign has started to intensify, about how they don't feel safe. These are brown-skinned people that can't hide their skin color. They can't hide themselves in public. He's made them a constant target. they can't get away from that. Every time they go outside, they're fearful. So, yeah, you've got a lot of people in this country that are living in fear because of this president. And what I'm asking for is for people who are making contributions to that effort to think twice about it, and I'm directly asking the president to stop spending money on campaign ads that target an entire community and inspire shooters like the one in El Paso to go do what he did.

One has to wonder about people who can afford to donate $2800 in a political campaign in one pop then insisting that such a transaction remain private.

I honestly worry that a lot of folks in the media have no idea how targeted people of color feel by this president and how angry we are at his enablers. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) August 7, 2019