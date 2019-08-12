Ken Cuccinelli Announces More State Crimes Against Immigrant Children

Trump supporters always insist that what THEY want is LEGAL immigration.

Today's announcement proves that's another Trumpian lie.

Acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office Ken Cuccinelli announced today a "public charge rule" that can deny green cards to LEGAL immigrants on food stamps.

Democrats in Congress were quick to react:

Representative Bobby Scott (VA-03) issued the following statement after the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security released a final rule to expand grounds for denying legal U.S. residency to immigrants. “The administration’s final ‘public charge’ rule will inflict severe and unnecessary hardship on immigrant families. The rule will force hundreds of thousands of immigrants to choose between forgoing basic assistance for food, shelter, and health care, or risk being separated from their families. According to the Urban Institute, one in seven families chose not to receive public benefits in 2018 for fear of risking future green card status. “This rule will have the effect of penalizing families for accessing benefits like SNAP, TANF, and Medicaid. One regrettable result will be that fewer children will have access child nutrition programs, such as free school meals. This comes at a time when the administration is already considering action that could strip automatic eligibility for free school meals from more than 500,000 low-income students. “There is simply no value-based or evidence-based justification for the administration’s ‘public charge’ rule. It is inconsistent with our principles and it will have terrible consequences for communities across the country.”

"the Administration has deliberately sown fear among TX families that include immigrants, causing untold numbers to drop or refuse Medicaid, CHIP, & food assistance for US citizen children & family members"



Full statement: https://t.co/vQ9aZxqAfo #ProtectFamilies #PublicCharge pic.twitter.com/sxID70sK4q — Cover Texas Now (@covertexasnow) August 12, 2019

#PublicCharge. Why are people not talking about the danger that Stephen Miller represents to this country. He’s a very dangerous and dark man with a lot of power right now, taking advantage of Trump's ignorance to push his personal agenda to end any kind of immigration. — Dora Maloney (@doricita99) August 12, 2019