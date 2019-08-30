AW! No One Wants To See Trump Junior In Kentucky

Embattled Kentucky Governor, Matt Bevin, held a rally Thursday in Pikeville where literally dozens of people showed up. It was so packed that they had to bring in the police to do crowd control to keep the drum beat of 40 people down to a quiet golf clap to ensure that the sound decibel never got over 50, before asking the crowd to squeeze in around the podium so it would look like a rally instead of a senior Bingo game.

Even the presence of Donald Trump Jr, the dumbest of the Trump kids, did little to rouse the crowd from their slumber. Some of them wandered out mid-speech, realizing that they were not, in fact, at the local Bingo hall.

Kidding about that last part. Kind of.

Here are some great tweets from the jampacked, standing room only, completely overfilled event:

Organizers have asked the audience to move out of the seats and closer to the stage ahead of Trump Jr/ Gov. Bevin event in Pikeville.

I think it's fair to say this is sparsely attended. pic.twitter.com/JghTohDROS — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) August 29, 2019

Oh, Donald Trump's side piece is here too. Surprised she can talk after all the botox and lip injections she appears to have gotten recently.

Kimberly Guilfoyle stumping for Bevin "that's what Kentucky deserves, the very best." On Trump "is he crushing it, or what?" pic.twitter.com/TXWPCAUnoX — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) August 29, 2019

Junior, sharing his immense wisdom about topics such as renewable energy, his father, family legacies (the irony), racism...and then this.

THIS IS THE BEST PART.

Trump Jr says he partly grew up in the rust belt because he went to a boarding school in Pottstown, PA, understands working class issues



"This not your grandfather's Democrat Party, this is socialism" — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) August 29, 2019

Yes, he said that he *understands the working class because he went to BOARDING SCHOOL in Pennsylvania*

I can't anymore with this idiot. And apparently Kentucky agrees.