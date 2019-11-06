Bedlam At GOP Headquarters: 'Matt Bevin Has Won!'

This pretty much symbolizes today's Republican Party if you ask me. Delusional, divorced from reality, maybe drunk.

Source: Raw Story

The woman, identified as Covington resident Alyssa McDowell, jumped onstage at GOP headquarters and told the crowd that Bevin had won — about 20 minutes after WLEX-TV called the election for Democrat Andy Beshear.

“Hey, we just got word Matt Bevin has won,” McDowell said, holding a cell phone to her ear.

She then began hooting and hollering in celebration, as the crowd cheered along with her.

McDowell stopped jumping up and down long enough to attempt another, much lengthier announcement into the microphone, which had been cut off, and a man came out onstage and ushered her away from the podium.

The crowd then began booing and chanting “kick her out,” as McDowell was led out of the room, and another speaker told the audience the race was still too close to call.

McDowell, who was appointed by Bevin to the Kentucky Consumers’ Advisory Council, has run for Covington mayor and Kenton County judge-executive to oppose “the homosexual agenda,” according to previous reporting by the River City News.