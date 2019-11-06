Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Bedlam At GOP Headquarters: 'Matt Bevin Has Won!'

A Bevin appointee took to the stage to declare that Bevin had won, only to be ushered off the stage hurriedly.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

This pretty much symbolizes today's Republican Party if you ask me. Delusional, divorced from reality, maybe drunk.

Source: Raw Story

The woman, identified as Covington resident Alyssa McDowell, jumped onstage at GOP headquarters and told the crowd that Bevin had won — about 20 minutes after WLEX-TV called the election for Democrat Andy Beshear.

“Hey, we just got word Matt Bevin has won,” McDowell said, holding a cell phone to her ear.

She then began hooting and hollering in celebration, as the crowd cheered along with her.

McDowell stopped jumping up and down long enough to attempt another, much lengthier announcement into the microphone, which had been cut off, and a man came out onstage and ushered her away from the podium.

The crowd then began booing and chanting “kick her out,” as McDowell was led out of the room, and another speaker told the audience the race was still too close to call.

McDowell, who was appointed by Bevin to the Kentucky Consumers’ Advisory Council, has run for Covington mayor and Kenton County judge-executive to oppose “the homosexual agenda,” according to previous reporting by the River City News.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.