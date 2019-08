Crooked Timber: Jimmy Carter gets advice about global warming.

TomDispatch: Military strength is our national religion.

Echidne of the Snakes: What women are – Tucker Carlson and Andrew Sullivan tell us ladiez.

Jacobin: David Koch's evil legacy.

Gizmodo: David Koch escaped the climate hell he helped create.

McSweeney's: Things Trump can do to win Democrats' votes.

This installment by Batocchio.