Trump Axes His Personal Assistant

The Trump White House, like the Mafia, operates on a code of silence. Talk about the Trump family to outsiders and you could find yourself swimming with the fishes, which is just what happened to Madeleine Westerhout Thursday night. She's been with Trump since day one, but the 28-year-old was terminated immediately after it it was discovered she 'd revealed personal information about the Trump family to reporters at an off-the-record dinner.

The New York Times reported she will not be allowed back on the grounds of the White House.

Source: New York Times

President Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, whose office sits in front of the Oval Office and who has served as the president’s gatekeeper since Day 1 of his administration, resigned on Thursday, two people familiar with her exit said. Ms. Westerhout’s abrupt and unexpected departure came after Mr. Trump learned on Thursday that she had indiscreetly shared details about his family and the Oval Office operations she was part of during a recent off-the-record dinner with reporters staying at hotels near Bedminster, N.J., during the president’s working vacation, according to one of the people, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss White House personnel issues