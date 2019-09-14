Appeals Court Reinstates Seth Rich Family’s Lawsuit Against Fox News

The family of Seth Rich, the murdered DNC employee whom Fox News tried to frame as the leaker of DNC emails to Wikileaks (in order to get the Russians off the hook) has had its lawsuit against Fox News reinstated thanks to a federal appeals court that reversed a prior decision dismissing it.

You may recall that last year, a federal court dismissed the Rich family’s suit, on technical grounds, in what was hardly a vindication of Fox News’ slimy, untruthful and hurtful reporting.

Today, the federal Court of Appeals reversed that decision with the result that the Rich’s case can now proceed. In its article on this reversal, Politico notes that the court seemed particularly troubled by Sean Hannity’s behavior and Fox News’ tacit acceptance:

The judges also seemed troubled that while Fox retracted [reporter Malia] Zimmerman’s reports and deleted them from the network’s website, related segments from Fox host Sean Hannity’s program remain online. “To this day, Fox News makes available online at least two videos repeating, almost verbatim, the content of the Zimmerman story,” Calabresi wrote, adding that the court found the videos up as recently as Thursday.

While Hannity demands an apology from other members of the media for supposedly getting it wrong about Donald Trump and Russia, he and Fox have yet to apologize to the Rich family for smearing a murder victim just to make Dear Leader look less guilty regarding - oh, what a coincidence! - Russia.

Watch Joel and Mary Rich, Seth’s parents, discuss how Fox compounded the family’s tragedy for the sake of Trump-friendly propaganda below, from ABC’s March 15, 2018 Good Morning America.

EXCLUSIVE: Parents of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich speak out about their lawsuit against Fox News over bogus story about their son. @TomLlamasABC has the story pic.twitter.com/HshSmyQ4C5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 15, 2018

