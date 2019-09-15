Area Arsonist To Award Fire Starting Merit Badge

Strategic hire AG Bill ‘Low’ Barr wants to give his team of brigands and seditionists an award for subverting the rule of law to install the Virgin Mayor of Keg City to the SCOTUS:

NYTimes: Justice Dept. to Honor Team That Worked on Kavanaugh Confirmation Process

“Next month, Attorney General William P. Barr will present the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service to those who worked ‘to support the nomination’ of the judge, according to an email reviewed by The New York Times. … “That team being awarded includes prosecutors and lawyers from the department’s tax division, the environment and natural resources division, the civil appellate section and several United States attorneys offices. … “Typically, the distinguished service honor, the department’s second highest, is given to employees who worked on significant prosecutions, rather than on judicial nomination processes. In addition to the award to the Kavanaugh nomination team, 10 other distinguished service honors will be presented this year. Those recipients include the prosecutors who worked to end a bid-rigging conspiracy against the Defense Department.”

If you didn’t think that the Kavanaugh nomination was bad enough, now we learn that the 4th Reich was so invested in elevating this rapist (ALLEGED!) to the highest court that they are giving themselves assorted honorarium and employee-of-the-month style recognition for a mission accomplished.

