C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band

Autumn's closing in
By Dale Merrill

Growing up or even just living in Michigan for a spell, there's no way to escape the music of Bob Seger. I think the only way it would even be possible would be living in the deep woods in the Upper Penninsula with no radio and NEVER going into town for supplies.

With this being the last weekend of summer, I do believe that there is some unwritten mandate that "Night Moves" must always be playing somewhere in the state for the next 48 hours. Y'know "autumn closing in" and all that.

