Quintessential shoegaze band Ride called it day in 1996. In 2014 the band announced they would be getting back together to do some shows. A few years later the band they released their first new studio album in 21 years, Weather Diaries.

The reunion must've been more than a one-off because they recently sixth studio album This Is Not a Safe Place. From it, here's the first single "Future Love."

What are you listening to tonight?