Colbert: 'They Do Not Like Him Here Or There, They Do Not Like Him Anywhere'

Last night, Stephen Colbert talked about world leaders coming to New York for the UN General Assembly, and "President Trump is here, too."

"To welcome him, New Yorkers have spent the last three years crowbarring his name off of all the buildings."

"We don't know what Trump's gonna say tomorrow, but last week he gave us a little bit of a preview," Colbert said.

"Maybe Trump will be a bigger hit with the foreigners, because he is not winning any popularity contests here. His approval rating has never been, his entire presidency, it has never been above 50 percent, and he is way underwater with women, Hispanics, African-Americans, in the suburbs, in the cities, in a box, with a fox, in a house, with a mouse, they do not like him here or there, they do not like him anywhere.

"They do not like the orange man, they miss the guy who said 'Yes we can.'"