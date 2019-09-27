Ha! Chris Christie Had 'Psychic Abilities' On Whistleblower

Yesterday morning on Good Morning America, Chris Christie demonstrated psychic abilities.

Likely no one in the Republican Party (apart from Trump and Rudy Colludy) knows what mobbed-up shakedowns sound like better than Chris Christie.

So Chris Christie was asked to preview the whistleblower complaint and how bad it might be.

CHRIS CHRISTIE: For instance, if he’s saying, listen, do me a favor, go investigate Joe Biden, that’s one thing. If he’s saying, listen, I’m concerned about corruption, you’ve just gotten elected. we send hundreds of millions of dollars over there, you need to start looking at this, for instance, one of the things that occurred was the Hunter Biden situation, that becomes totally different.

And then, of course, Trump says "I would like you to do us a favor."