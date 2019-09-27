Morning Joe: Record High Number Says Trump Committed Impeachable Offense

Mika Brzezinski presented some new polling in light of the impeachment news.

"In just a week's time, the political ground beneath the president is rapidly shifting. A new poll that shows a 13-point swing in favor of impeachment, coming just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal inquiry.

"The new Politico Morning Consult online poll shows a 7-point jump over the weekend, while opposition dropped six points, leaving voters 43 to 43. They said President Trump committed an impeachable offense -- a record high.

"In a HuffPost/YouGov poll, half of Americans say they back impeachment, up three points since over two weeks ago. And an NPR/PBS News hour poll conducted on Wednesday also showed support for voters of the House impeachment inquiry, 49 to 48 percent."

Shortly after the election, a pollster told me the magic number was 35 -- as in, when Trump's support drops to 35% and stays there, he becomes radioactive and Republicans will absolutely have to dump him.

I love a good challenge. Considering his numbers are so bad before the hearings even get going, I think we can get there. How about it?