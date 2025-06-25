AOC Hits Clueless RFK Jr. Over The Real 'Waste, Fraud And Abuse' In Medicare Advantage

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proves once again that she's very good at her job, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proves he's very bad at his.

During a House Energy Commerce and Health Committee hearing this Tuesday, Cortez questioned Kennedy about reports that UnitedHealth Group is under investigation for criminal Medicare Advantage fraud, and Kennedy was apparently completely unaware of the investigation, or that his department is just shoveling more money at them while it's going on.

Here's the exchange where Kennedy looked like a deer in the headlights:

AOC: In the health care space, something that we've both spoken to is that some of the worst actors are in the for-profit medical space.

RKF: Are?

AOC: Are in for profit health insurance, big pharma, etc., and one of the worst companies actually is UnitedHealthcare in this respect. UnitedHealthcare is the largest health insurance company in the country.

They are the largest employer of doctors and own thousands of pharmacies, clinics, surgery centers, and home health agencies, as well as hospice providers.

Secretary Kennedy, are you aware that President Trump's Department of Justice is reportedly investigating UnitedHealthcare for criminal insurance fraud in some of their for-profit health insurance plans like Medicare Advantage?

RFK: I'm not aware of that investigation.

AOC: You are not aware that the Trump Department of Justice is investigating the largest insurance company in America that ...

RFK: Well, I'm not aware of ...

AOC: ... for fraud and Medicare Advantage...



RFK: Well, I'm not aware of that...

AOC: ... that you have jurisdiction over.

RFK: It doesn't surprise me.

AOC: Okay, in your submitted testimony you said HHS takes seriously our role as responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

Are you aware that for-profit insurance corporations like United Healthcare have been found to be defrauding public dollars of more than $80 billion a year?

RFK: I'm not aware of that number, but I'm not aware that there is fraud across the for-profit sector.



AOC: Respectfully, Secretary Kennedy, if we're making decisions around waste fraud and abuse, this is the largest source of waste fraud and abuse of public dollars in the public insurance.

RFK: $80 billion dollars?



AOC: $80 billion a year.

RFK: Did you say $80 million or $80 billion?

AOC: $80 with a B.. billion.

RFK: $80 with a B.

AOC: Yeah. If that's the case, why did you nearly double the rate that taxpayer dollars give for-profit insurance companies like United next year if you don't know those things?

RFK: I doubled the rate. How did I do that?

AOC: So your agency nearly doubled the taxpayer dollars that for-profit insurance corporations like United will be paid next year, meaning these companies, the largest of whom is under investigation, criminal investigation by the Trump administration, will be receiving an additional $25 billion from your agency.

RFK: How is that happening?

AOC: I would be happy to submit to the congressional record evidence of this.

I will enter the CMS press release from April 7th of 2025, into the record which states that Medicare Advantage Corporations will now receive a 5.06 percent increase in payments next year under your jurisdiction, Mr. Secretary.