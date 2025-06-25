Marjorie Taylor Greene Flips Out In Hearing And Goes Gavel Crazy

Rep Marjorie Taylor Green lost her mind on Tuesday, furiously banging her gavel like a madwoman trying to take control over the subcommittee hearing meant to lock in DOGE cuts, because she thought she did not have to follow any rules and could rant whenever she wanted.

Watching Rep. Greene run a hearing is painful in itself, but watching her pound the gavel was a clip out of the Keystone cops.

Congressman Greg Casar was haranguing the pro-Doge panel over massive cuts in research and care for veterans, ending his time by attacking Trump and Musk over Social Security cuts in staffing.

Marge was very upset by him, and launched into monologue about how much Trump loves veterans.

Rep. Stansbury would have none of her proselytizing and tried to cut her off, which had Marge banging her gavel uncontrollably.

CASAR: Everybody needs to hear about it. Social Security is not Elon Musk's piggy bank. I yield back GREENE: The gentleman yields. No one loves veterans more than President Trump and he's made that apparent That's why he's working for peace ---

Rep. Stansbury interrupts Green's rant.

STANSBURY: Madam Chair, your time --- GREENE: I'm the chair of this committee STANSBURY: That's not how -- procedure works. GREENE: Ms. Stansbury you're not recognized. Ms. Stansbury you're not recognized. STANSBURY:You're not recognized either. You can't just speak anytime you want. That's not how this works... GREENE: Mrs. Stansbury you're not recognized. STANSBURY: Point of order. Point of order, Madam Chair calm down, let's move on. GREENE: Ms. Stansbury you're not recognized. STANSBURY: Point of order. Madam Chair I've got a-- GREENE: oh I'm sorry you had a point of order. Go ahead. STANSBURY: Madam Chair can we decide who's going to speak first and we don't? Absolutely I'm the chair of this committee and Mr. Gill from Texas is recognized for five minutes. STANSBURY: Madam Chair I had unanimous consent.

I'm the chairwoman, dammit. You must abide!

These people are unqualified buffoons, and they have their hands all over our social safety nets.