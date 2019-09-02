Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

MSNBC Brutally Shuts Down Trump's 'Latest Episode Of Vile Verbal Diarrhea' With Cut To Commercial

Viewers applauded MSNBC on Sunday after the network shut down remarks from President Donald Trump.
By David

Viewers applauded MSNBC on Sunday after the network shut down remarks from President Donald Trump.

In a rant on the White House lawn, Trump opined about the latest mass shooting in Texas and Hurricane Dorian, which is bearing down on Florida.

But as Trump rambled in defense of his tariffs on China, MSNBCs producers cut off the president without any explanation and went directly to a commercial.

Viewers expressed approval on Twitter.

"So glad MSNBC decided to cut 45 off and not show his latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea," one person said.

Read the tweets below.

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.