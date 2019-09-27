Racist GOP Shill Attacks Rep. Jayapal: 'You Work For ME!'

Don't you just love when Republicans accuse Democrats of playing for the cameras, or just being dramatic so they can get on TV? Well, here we have GOP fave, ex-ICE Director Thomas Homan appearing before the House Committee over which Rep. Pramila Jayapal was presiding, being a completely disrespectful, verbally abusive, racist, hostile witness towards the Chair.

He was whining about his time running out (again...they insist the rules don't apply to them,) and when Chairwoman Jayapal gaveled, telling him he may not have more time, he went full-blown Giuliani on her.

HOMAN: This is a circus. This is a circus. JAYAPAL: Mr. Homan. We have approved an agreement between the Republicans and the Democrats with the Ranking Member. We increased the time of ONE witness, ONE Member of Congress, who was interrupted by a protester. That is done with the approval of the Ranking Member. Please respect the Chair's authority. HOMAN: I respect the Chair's authority, but the... JAYAPAL: (bangs gavel) MR. HOMAN. EXCUSE ME. HOMAN: You work for ME! I'm a TAXPAYER! I'm a TAXPAYER, you work for ME. JAYAPAL: The witness will suspend.

Homan thinks he's gonna go to Rep. Jayapal's manager, then he realizes, she IS the manager.

WOW. Former ICE Director Thomas Homan just tried to shout over Rep. Pramila Jayapal during a House hearing on ICE detentions — and she shut him down beautifully.



Like the criminal to the cop, "I pay taxes! I pay your salary!"

Unless he lives in her district, she doesn't work for him. He is testifying about a position he held that ALL taxpayers fund. EVERY hearing should open with this: If you show contempt for this committee, you will be charged with inherent contempt and fined up to $25,000 per day.

Usually when people shout stuff like "I'm a taxpayer, you work for me!" they actually avoid paying as much taxes as they can. But that sort of rhetoric is not surprising from a former-head of the US's death squad.

