Samantha Bee's Perfect Response To Ted Cruz On Kavanaugh

Ted Cruz actually said this about those objecting to Brett Kavanaugh's seat on the Supreme Court, given the new allegations of sexual misconduct outlined in the book "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh":

TED CRUZ: At some point, they just have to let the anger go and recognize that the democratic process actually moves on. And I think it’s time for them to do that.

Well Ted, Samantha Bee speaks for all of us:

SAMANTHA BEE: Oh, should I let the anger go? Should I calm down? Should I smile more? Shut the fck up, btch! The American people didn’t get to make a judgment on this. The Senate did and they decided not to do a proper investigation. So yeah, as long as an alleged sexual assaulter is ruling our laws about my body, I remain vexed.

The TBS host also had words for The New York Times, whose sloppy editing in an article about the new book left the door open for right wing propagandists to claim the book had been "debunked." It hasn't.

BEE: The New York Times‘s fck-ups created a way for Fox News to deflect, focusing on editorial errors instead of the information. Interesting that Fox & Friends believes the victim who doesn’t remember, but not the ones who do. Though, to be fair, I can’t recall Fox & Friends ever doing anything in good faith or anything good at all, except that one time Tucker Carlson fell asleep on air.