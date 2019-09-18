Sandy Hook Promise Ad Throws Back-To-School Reality Into Sharp, Painful Focus

On Tuesday night, Senator Kamala Harris shut down a dudebro who put airquotes around the words "assault weapons" and implied a mandatory buyback program would violate the Second Amendment. She argued passionately that we have traumatized an entire students with active shooter drills, and even moreso with the reality that at any moment, an active shooter could actually come through the doors of their classrooms.

This morning, Sandy Hook Promise released a devastatingly powerful PSA that acts as the perfect follow-up on that answer. Stephanie Ruhle introduced it by showing footage of a few of the Democrats who took to the Senate floor last night.

RUHLE: Last night, 21 Democratic senators took to the Senate floor to call on Congress to expand background checks on firearm purchases. But it might all be for nothing. As before Democrats took to the floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate is in a holding pattern on gun legislation, waiting to hear what the president is willing to sign. But as they wait, students across the country have returned to school, and a new normal, preparing for potential attacks. In 2018 alone, thirty people were killed and fifty injured in eight school shootings, averaging one every 45 days. This morning members from the gun safety advocacy group, Sandy Hill Promise a new back-to-school, school shootings prevention PSA. We warn you, this video is very hard to watch.

This is reality for our children. Well done, America.