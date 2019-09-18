Sandy Hook Promise Ad Throws Back-To-School Reality Into Sharp, Painful Focus

On Tuesday night, Senator Kamala Harris shut down a dudebro who put airquotes around the words "assault weapons" and implied a mandatory buyback program would violate the Second Amendment. She argued passionately that we have traumatized an entire students with active shooter drills, and even moreso with the reality that at any moment, an active shooter could actually come through the doors of their classrooms.
This morning, Sandy Hook Promise released a devastatingly powerful PSA that acts as the perfect follow-up on that answer. Stephanie Ruhle introduced it by showing footage of a few of the Democrats who took to the Senate floor last night.
This morning members from the gun safety advocacy group, Sandy Hill Promise a new back-to-school, school shootings prevention PSA. We warn you, this video is very hard to watch.
This is reality for our children. Well done, America.